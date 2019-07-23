Home » Europe News » Outgoing UK Prime Minister…

Outgoing UK Prime Minister Theresa May pledges “full support” to her successor, Boris Johnson

The Associated Press

July 23, 2019, 7:34 AM

LONDON (AP) — Outgoing UK Prime Minister Theresa May pledges “full support” to her successor, Boris Johnson.

