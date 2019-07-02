202
Home » Europe News » Mom: United put teen…

Mom: United put teen son on the wrong international flight

By The Associated Press July 2, 2019 5:23 am 07/02/2019 05:23am
Share

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina woman says United Airlines put her teenage son on the wrong international flight, nearly sending him to Germany instead of Sweden.

Christer Berg tells WRAL-TV that her 14-year-old son was traveling alone to visit his grandparents and realized something was wrong as the plane prepared for takeoff. She says her son texted her from the runway that it was odd a flight to Sweden was filled with so many people who spoke German.

Berg says her son alerted a flight attendant, who sent the plane back to the terminal. He missed his correct flight and was put on a later one. He arrived at his grandparents’ home on Monday.

United Airlines spokesman Frank Benenati told USA TODAY that the company has apologized to the family.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Europe News Living News National News World News
800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!