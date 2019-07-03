Home » Europe News » Italian socialist David-Maria Sassoli…

Italian socialist David-Maria Sassoli elected president of the European Parliament

The Associated Press

July 3, 2019, 7:07 AM

STRASBOURG, France (AP) — Italian socialist David-Maria Sassoli elected president of the European Parliament.

