PARIS (AP) — French ecology minister Francois de Rugy resigns over reports of publicly funded lavish lifestyle.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
{{headline}}
July 16, 2019, 8:58 AM
PARIS (AP) — French ecology minister Francois de Rugy resigns over reports of publicly funded lavish lifestyle.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.