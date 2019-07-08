NEW YORK (AP) — Financier Jeffrey Epstein brought to federal court in Manhattan on sex trafficking charges.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
July 8, 2019, 1:23 PM
