Dutch court clears way for Holocaust memorial in Amsterdam

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — A Dutch court has cleared the way for a monument to be built in Amsterdam commemorating victims of the Holocaust.

Tuesday’s decision ends a legal fight by a group of local residents to block construction of the memorial, which will include the names of 102,000 Jews, Roma and Sinti who were murdered in Nazi concentration camps during World War II.

Amsterdam Municipality granted permission for construction to start in 2017, but residents argued in court that it was too big for the location and could cause traffic and social problems.

The court has ruled that the city weighed up both sides of the argument and was entitled to issue the construction permit.

