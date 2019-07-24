Home » Europe News » Boris Johnson arrives at…

Boris Johnson arrives at Buckingham Palace to be appointed Britain’s next prime minister

The Associated Press

July 24, 2019, 10:10 AM

LONDON (AP) — Boris Johnson arrives at Buckingham Palace to be appointed Britain’s next prime minister.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

More from:

Europe News National News World News

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up