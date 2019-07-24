LONDON (AP) — Boris Johnson arrives at Buckingham Palace to be appointed Britain’s next prime minister.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
July 24, 2019, 10:10 AM
