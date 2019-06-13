202
Taiwan complains about Spain’s extraditions to China

MADRID (AP) — Taiwan is accusing Spain of double standards when it comes to extraditing criminal suspects to China after the government in Madrid sent to Beijing a group of 94 Taiwanese citizens accused of telephone and online fraud.

Spain has extradited 225 suspects in all, including 218 Taiwanese, who allegedly targeted victims in mainland China.

China asserts a territorial claim to Taiwan.

A Thursday statement from the Taiwan government representative in Madrid said Spain showed a “contradictory position” by questioning earlier this year if wanted Canadians would receive fair treatment in China while proceeding to extradite the Taiwanese.

The statement noted that Spain’s latest extraditions took place amid fierce opposition in Hong Kong to a bill that would allow suspects to be tried in Chinese courts.

