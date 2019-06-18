202
Police say ship captain in Danube collision not intoxicated

By The Associated Press June 18, 2019 11:43 am 06/18/2019 11:43am
A barge arrives with the inspected wreckage of the Hableany sightseeing boat to a guarded dock in northern in Budapest, Hungary, Thursday, June 13, 2019, two days after the wreckage was salvaged from the riverbed. A Budapest court says that the Ukrainian cruise ship captain suspected of responsibility in a deadly collision with a sightseeing boat on the Danube River has been released on bail. The captain's Viking Sigyn collided with the Hableany (Mermaid) on May 29. (Tamas Kovacs/MTI via AP)

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Police in Hungary say the captain of a river cruise ship involved in a deadly collision with a tour boat was not intoxicated at the time of the May 29 crash in Budapest.

A spokesman for Budapest Police said Tuesday that tests showed that the 64-year old Ukrainian captain of the Viking Sigyn was not under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

The cruise ship collided with a smaller sightseeing boat, killing 23 of the 33 South Koreans onboard as well as the two-man Hungarian crew. Seven survived and three are still missing.

The cruise ship’s captain, the only suspect in the collision so far, was released on bail last week.

The capsized Hableany (Mermaid) tour boat was lifted out of the Danube last week by a huge floating crane.

