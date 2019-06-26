202
Munich police search for…

Munich police search for girl’s rapist who wore wolf mask

By The Associated Press June 26, 2019 9:47 am 06/26/2019 09:47am
BERLIN (AP) — German police are trying to find a man who wore a wolf mask while sexually assaulting an 11-year-old girl in Munich.

Munich police said Wednesday that the man pulled the girl into bushes and raped her before running away.

They say two passers-by witnessed Tuesday’s attack but didn’t recognize it as a sexual assault.

The police said that in addition to the wolf mask, the rapist wore latex gloves. They say he spoke accent-free German and is likely middle-aged based on his voice.

