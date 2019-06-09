202
Home » Europe News » Moldova's interim president calls…

Moldova’s interim president calls snap election amid crisis

By The Associated Press June 9, 2019 7:53 am 06/09/2019 07:53am
Share
FILE - In this Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019 file photo, Moldova's President Igor Dodon listens to a question during an interview with the Associated Press in Chisinau, Moldova. A Moldovan court has appointed former prime minister Pavel Filip as interim president, a day after a new government was formed following a months-long political stalemate. The Constitutional Court said Sunday, June 9 that Igor Dodon, who supported the new government, was being relieved of his duties for failing to comply with its ruling to dissolve parliament. (AP Photo/Andreea Alexandru, File)

CHISINAU, Moldova (AP) — Moldova’s interim president has dissolved parliament and called for snap elections on Sept. 6 amid a months-long political crisis.

Pavel Filip announced his decision shortly after his appointment on Sunday by the Constitutional Court to replace Igor Dodon.

The new government, formed Saturday from a coalition of the pro-European Union ACUM alliance and the pro-Russia Socialist party, said Filip’s move was illegal.

ACUM’s Maia Sandu was elected prime minister on Saturday. The coalition, however, came about a day after the 90-day deadline for forming a new government after elections, according to the Constitutional Court. The coalition claims the deadline is three months rather than 90 days.

Filip is a member of the Democratic Party, which is headed by Vladimir Plahotniuc, the country’s de facto leader who is opposed to the new government coalition.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Europe News World News
800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!