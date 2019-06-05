202
Home » Europe News » Mass grave in Bosnia…

Mass grave in Bosnia presumed to hold Muslim war victims

By The Associated Press June 5, 2019 10:18 am 06/05/2019 10:18am
Share

SARAJEVO, Bosnia-Herzegovina (AP) — The prosecutor’s office in Bosnian says a mass grave has been discovered near the capital of Sarajevo that is presumed to hold the remains of Bosnian Muslims killed during the country’s 1992-95 war.

A statement the office issued on Wednesday said the mass grave was located on Mt. Igman, in a hard to access area that contains mines. It said human remains were found 1 meter (3 feet) below ground.

The prosecutor’s office says the victims are probably from the village of Donji Hadzici, west of Sarajevo, who have been missing since the summer of 1992.

Nearly 7,000 people are still unaccounted for from the Bosnian war, which killed more than 100,000 people and left millions homeless.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Europe News World News
800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!