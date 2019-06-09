202
Lawyers say Ghosn surprised by Renault action against him

By The Associated Press June 9, 2019 5:39 pm 06/09/2019 05:39pm
PARIS (AP) — Lawyers for former Renault chief Carlos Ghosn say they’re surprised the French automaker’s board has launched legal proceedings against Ghosn.

Renault said last week that an internal audit with its partner Nissan found $12.5 million in questionable personal expenses allegedly linked to Ghosn at their Dutch-based holding company. Renault recommended joint legal action with Nissan in the Netherlands. It also suggested ordering Ghosn to reimburse the company for some expenses.

On Sunday, Ghosn’s French lawyers said Ghosn hasn’t received the audit but has offered to provide explanations for its findings.

Ghosn was arrested in November and again in April in Japan over accusations of financial misconduct. He denies the claims.

