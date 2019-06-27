Lawmakers demand Labour take anti-Semitism seriously

LONDON (AP) — Some 90 senior members of Britain’s opposition Labour Party have urged the group’s leader Jeremy Corbyn to expel a lawmaker accused of being an apologist for anti-Semitism. The demand came soon after…

LONDON (AP) — Some 90 senior members of Britain’s opposition Labour Party have urged the group’s leader Jeremy Corbyn to expel a lawmaker accused of being an apologist for anti-Semitism.

The demand came soon after the party lifted its suspension of Chris Williamson, a lawmaker who had been filmed telling a meeting that the party had been “too apologetic” and “given too much ground” in its response to anti-Semitism allegations. Labour has been split apart by claims that the party has become hostile to Jews under Corbyn, a longtime supporter of the Palestinians’ cause.

Deputy leader Tom Watson posted a statement signed by 90 Labour lawmakers on Twitter Thursday, calling on Corbyn to “show leadership by asking for this inappropriate, offensive and reputationally damaging decision to be overturned and reviewed.”

