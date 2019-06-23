202
Ivory Coast accident kills Spanish woman, injures 10 girls

By The Associated Press June 23, 2019 10:49 am 06/23/2019 10:49am
MADRID (AP) — Spain’s Foreign Ministry says a Spanish woman has been killed and 10 Spanish girls have been injured in a traffic accident in the Ivory Coast.

The ministry said Sunday the Spanish travelers were riding in a bus that was in an accident Saturday.

Catalonia regional authorities identified the woman as a teacher at a Barcelona school who was chaperoning the group of students.

The Spanish Embassy in Ivory Coast says it is monitoring the girls’ transfer to the West African country’s largest city, Abidjan.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

