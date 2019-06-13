202
Hungary’s Orban hosts Polish, Czech and Slovak leaders

By The Associated Press June 13, 2019 7:51 am 06/13/2019 07:51am
Slovakian Prime Minister Peter Pellegrini, from left, Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki and Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban pose for a family photo during their informal meeting of the heads of the V4 (Visegrad Group) countries in the premier's office in Budapest, Hungary, Thursday, June 13, 2019. (MTI/Hungarian Prime Minister's Press Office via AP)

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — The Hungarian government says Prime Minister Viktor Orban is hosting a meeting with his counterparts from Poland, the Czech Republic and Slovakia to discuss the European Union, which will choose new leaders in coming weeks.

Czech newspaper Lidove Noviny reported that the meeting was initiated by Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis to coordinate the countries’ support for candidates for the EU’s top leadership positions.

The four leaders are attending an informal meeting Thursday in Orban’s offices in Buda Castle.

Orban’s Fidesz party was suspended in March from the conservative European People’s Party, the largest group in the European Parliament, due to concerns about democracy in Hungary. Orban doesn’t support EPP group leader Manfred Weber’s candidacy to lead the EU Commission.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

