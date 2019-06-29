Greek police arrest 2 for forging IDs for sale to migrants

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greek police say a Syrian man and an Egyptian woman have been arrested after being found with a stash of stolen passports and IDs, which they were allegedly in the process…

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greek police say a Syrian man and an Egyptian woman have been arrested after being found with a stash of stolen passports and IDs, which they were allegedly in the process of forging and selling to migrants for 5,000 euros ($5,685) each.

The arrests were made Friday in Athens.

As well as Greek and Swedish passports, police said Saturday they found Greek and Bulgarian IDs, a laptop, a tablet, a laminating machine, USBs and plastic sheets. If sold, the forged documents would have fetched nearly a million euros ($1.13 million).

The Syrian man, 41, has already served time in prison for similar activity. When police entered the apartment, the 44-year-old woman tried to throw several passports, IDs and a laptop over the balcony.

___

Corrects nationality of woman to Egyptian.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.