Greek gov’t lawmaker to leave politics over nepotism scandal

By The Associated Press June 7, 2019 11:48 am 06/07/2019 11:48am
ATHENS, Greece (AP) — A prominent lawmaker in Greece’s governing Syriza party is withdrawing from politics following a nepotism scandal over the granting of a plum public sector job to her daughter.

The revelations concerning Tassia Christodoulopoulou, a former cabinet minister who is a deputy parliament speaker, are an embarrassment to the governing left-wing party that had pledged to fight corruption and nepotism in public life.

Christodoulopoulou shocked many by initially commenting that her daughter had “used acquaintances and connections” to be permanently transferred to a parliament job after working in a post office.

She later issued an apology to fellow party members, before stating Friday that she would not run for parliament in early elections on July 7.

The government halted the process of parliament hirings and accused the opposition of similar practices.

