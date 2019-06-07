202
Home » Europe News » Greece formally scraps tax…

Greece formally scraps tax base expansion planned for 2020

By The Associated Press June 7, 2019 1:06 pm 06/07/2019 01:06pm
Share

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — In the last session of parliament ahead of early elections July 7, Greek lawmakers have approved a bill to scrap a legislated expansion of the tax base demanded by bailout creditors.

The law revoked Friday would have lowered the income tax-free threshold as of next year, thus increasing the number of Greeks who pay income tax.

It had been designed to increase state revenues by around a percentage point of Greece’s annual GDP, ensuring that the country would continue to post high budget surpluses to be able to repay its bailout debts.

Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras had already notified Greece’s European creditors of his plans to scrap the measure.

His government has insisted that the country will still be able to achieve its ambitious surplus targets.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Europe News World News
800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!