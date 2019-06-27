202
Home » Europe News » Germany arrests Bosnian over…

Germany arrests Bosnian over suspected link to Paris attacks

By The Associated Press June 27, 2019 4:09 am 06/27/2019 04:09am
Share

BERLIN (AP) — Authorities in Germany say they have arrested a Bosnian man sought by Belgium in connection with the 2015 Islamic extremist attacks in Paris.

Dresden prosecutors said Thursday that the 39-year-old suspect, whom they didn’t identify, was arrested a week ago. They said he is suspected of being connected to the Paris attacks and is wanted by Belgian authorities for alleged support of a terrorist organization. They gave no further details in a statement on the nature of his suspected involvement.

The man was ordered held in custody pending possible extradition by a court in the eastern town of Merseburg.

Islamic extremists attacked several targets in Paris on Nov. 13, 2015, including the Bataclan music hall, killing 130 people.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Europe News World News
800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!