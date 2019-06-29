202
German leader Merkel says ‘I’m fine’ after shaking at events

By The Associated Press June 29, 2019 5:54 am 06/29/2019 05:54am
Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel, center, speaks to China's President Xi Jinping, left, and Russia's President Vladimir Putin, second right, during a family photo session in front of Osaka Castle at the G-20 summit, Friday, June 28, 2019, in Osaka, Japan. (Tomohiro Ohsumi/Pool Photo via AP)

BERLIN (AP) — German Chancellor Angela Merkel says she understands reporters’ questions surrounding her health after two incidents this month in which she was seen shaking at public events, but insisted: “I’m fine.”

Merkel said Saturday at the end of the Group of 20 summit in Japan that included a long-distance flight and grueling negotiations with other world leaders that “I’m convinced, just as this reaction occurred it will go away again.”

The 64-year-old appeared unsteady and was seen shaking at a ceremony in Berlin on Thursday. Last week, Merkel’s whole body shook as she stood outside in hot weather alongside Ukraine’s president. Merkel said afterward that she was fine after drinking three glasses of water, which she “apparently needed.”

