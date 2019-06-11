202
Home » Europe News » French probes ultra-right plot…

French probes ultra-right plot to attack religious venue

By The Associated Press June 11, 2019 3:12 pm 06/11/2019 03:12pm
Share

PARIS (AP) — French judicial authorities are investigating five people after uncovering an ultra-right plot to attack a religious venue.

A judicial official said Tuesday that two people, one a minor, were arrested and placed under investigation in May for criminal terrorist association. Three others were arrested in the probe that was opened in September in Grenoble, southeast France. The anti-terrorism prosecutor’s office took over the case.

The official said only one of the four was being held.

He was confirming portions of a BFMTV report saying that targets were Muslim or Jewish. The official, who requested anonymity because he wasn’t authorized to speak publicly, didn’t say at what stage the plot was or what the target was.

There was no link with a 2017 ultra-right plot against mosques and migrants.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Europe News World News
800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!