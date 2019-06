By The Associated Press

COLLEVILLE-SUR-MER, France (AP) — French President Macron tells U.S. D-Day veterans, ‘thank you’ for our freedom, ‘France doesn’t forget’ your sacrifice.

COLLEVILLE-SUR-MER, France (AP) — French President Macron tells U.S. D-Day veterans, ‘thank you’ for our freedom, ‘France doesn’t forget’ your sacrifice.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.