By The Associated Press

OMAHA BEACH, France (AP) — D-Day veterans commemorate landmark World War II invasion, exactly 75 years after first Omaha Beach landings.

OMAHA BEACH, France (AP) — D-Day veterans commemorate landmark World War II invasion, exactly 75 years after first Omaha Beach landings.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.