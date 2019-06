By The Associated Press

LONDON (AP) — Boris Johnson leads UK Conservative leader contest after 1st round vote; 3 of 10 prime minister hopefuls eliminated.

LONDON (AP) — Boris Johnson leads UK Conservative leader contest after 1st round vote; 3 of 10 prime minister hopefuls eliminated.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.