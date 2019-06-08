202
223 Polish soccer fans arrested after clashes in Skopje

By The Associated Press June 8, 2019 12:10 pm 06/08/2019 12:10pm
Poland's fans light flares supporting their team during the Euro 2020 group G qualifying soccer match at National Arena Todor Proeski in Skopje, North Macedonia, Friday, June 7, 2019. (AP Photo/Boris Grdanoski)

SKOPJE, North Macedonia (AP) — North Macedonia police say 223 Polish soccer fans were arrested in the capital of Skopje late Friday for public disturbances ahead of a 2020 European Championship qualifier between Poland and North Macedonia.

Police said in a statement that a large group of Polish fans fought among themselves in Skopje’s main park ahead of the game.

The fans appeared before an investigative judge in Skopje on Saturday.

Poland won Friday’s game 1-0 and remains top of Group G.

