202
Home » Europe News » Watchdog group counts 12…

Watchdog group counts 12 arrests at Russia cathedral protest

By The Associated Press May 14, 2019 5:36 pm 05/14/2019 05:36pm
Share
Demonstrators, right, stand in front of a fence blocked by police protesting plans to construct a cathedral in a park in Yekaterinburg, Russia, Tuesday, May 14, 2019. Demonstrators tore down fences set up to protect the construction site as police tried to wrest the fences away. (AP Photo/Anton Basanayev)

MOSCOW (AP) — A group that monitors police actions and political repression in Russia says at least 12 people have been detained in Russia’s fourth-largest city while protesting plans to start construction of a cathedral in a city park.

Hundreds of people turned out in Yekaterinburg for the second consecutive day of demonstrations against the cathedral.

Opponents say the building would take away green and recreational spaces needed by residents of a city with 1.5 million people.

The OVD-Info organization that reported Tuesday’s arrests said the detained demonstrators were taken to police stations. It was not immediately clear if charges would be filed.

Yekaterinburg is about 1400 kilometers (880 miles) east of Moscow.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Europe News World News
800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!