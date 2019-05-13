202
Home » Europe News » Ukraine's president-elect fined $32…

Ukraine’s president-elect fined $32 for showing his ballot

By The Associated Press May 13, 2019 9:23 am 05/13/2019 09:23am
Share

MOSCOW (AP) — When Ukraine’s would-be president Volodymyr Zelenskiy showed his ballot to a swarm of TV and photo cameras on election day, little did he know that he would not only win the vote by a landslide — but would also face a fine.

A local court in the capital Kiev on Monday fined Zelenskiy, a popular comedian, 850 hryvnas ($32) for breaking the election law safeguarding the secrecy of voting. The court said that Zelenskiy, who was absent, had pleaded guilty.

Zelenskiy’s rivals cried foul after the beaming comedian showed the ballot with the tick next to his name to journalists before casting it.

Zelenskiy is expected to be sworn in later this month.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Europe News World News
800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!