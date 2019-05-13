Turkish electoral body rejects opposition demand in Istanbul

202
By The Associated Press May 13, 2019 9:54 am 05/13/2019 09:54am
A boat crosses the Bosporus Strait in Istanbul, Tuesday, May 7, 2019. Ruling in favor of Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's governing party, Turkey's top electoral body on Monday annulled the results of the March 31 vote in Istanbul which the opposition candidate Ekrem Imamoglu narrowly won and scheduled a re-run for June 23.Erdogan insisted Tuesday that the repeat of the mayoral race in Istanbul will strengthen democracy and lift the shadow that was cast over the vote.(AP Photo/Lefteris Pitarakis)

ISTANBUL (AP) — Turkey’s electoral board has rejected a demand by opposition parties to annul local election results in Istanbul’s 39 districts, following the board’s decision to strip the opposition of its victory in the mayoral race.

The Supreme Electoral Board on Monday also turned down the opposition’s request to annul the results of last year’s presidential and parliamentary elections, which further solidified President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s grip on power.

The board ruled in favor of Erdogan’s party last week, ordering a re-run of the mayoral race on June 23, saying some officials overseeing the election weren’t civil servants as required by law.

The opposition had argued that the board’s decision on ballot box committees should apply to all results in Istanbul, where Erdogan’s party won a majority of districts.

