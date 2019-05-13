202
Home » Europe News » Thousands of Czechs demand…

Thousands of Czechs demand justice minister’s resignation

By The Associated Press May 13, 2019 2:09 pm 05/13/2019 02:09pm
Share
Protesters gather at the Old Town Square in Prague, Czech Republic, Monday, May 6, 2019. Thousands of Czechs rallied in Prague for the second time in a week to demand the resignation of the new justice minister. The protesters say the minister might compromise the legal system at a time when prosecutors have to decide whether to indict Prime Minister Andrej Babis over alleged fraud involving European Union funds. Babis denies wrongdoing. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)

PRAGUE (AP) — Thousands of Czechs are rallying in Prague and elsewhere for the third straight Monday to demand the new justice minister’s resignation.

The protesters say the minister might compromise the legal system at a time when prosecutors have to decide whether to indict Prime Minister Andrej Babis over alleged fraud involving European Union funds.

Babis denies wrongdoing.

The justice minister has significant control over prosecutors. Marie Benesova was appointed in April. She’s a lawyer and adviser to President Milos Zeman, Babis’ close ally. Zeman has repeatedly criticized prosecutors.

As a lawmaker, Benesova voted against a police request to strip Babis of parliamentary immunity to face investigation. The protesters and the opposition say she might try to influence his case.

Benesova denies that.

The protests are set to continue.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Europe News World News
800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!