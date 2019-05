By The Associated Press

LONDON (AP) — Theresa May says she’ll quit as UK Conservative leader on June 7, sparking contest for Britain’s next prime minister.

LONDON (AP) — Theresa May says she’ll quit as UK Conservative leader on June 7, sparking contest for Britain’s next prime minister.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.