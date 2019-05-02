202
Home » Europe News » Spanish police break up…

Spanish police break up Asian people-smuggling ring

By The Associated Press May 2, 2019 8:05 am 05/02/2019 08:05am
Share

MADRID (AP) — Spanish police say border officials in Algeria and Morocco conspired with people traffickers who smuggled hundreds of Asians into Spain across the Mediterranean Sea.

Spanish National Police say in a statement Thursday the Bangladesh-based smuggling ring fraudulently obtained visas to Algeria through that country’s consular services in India for at least 350 people from Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Pakistan and India.

The investigation identified alleged members of the ring and led to the arrest of 11 people in Spain.

After flying to Algeria the Asians stayed in houses near the border with Morocco. From there, police say, they were taken on boats to the southern Spanish coast.

Police say each smuggled person paid up to 20,000 euros ($22,000) for the trip.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Asia News Europe News World News
800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!