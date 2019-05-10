Russia’s Putin scores 8 goals in exhibition hockey game

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin scored eight goals in an exhibition ice-hockey game with former NHL players. The Russian leader took to the ice on Friday in what has become an annual tradition.…

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin scored eight goals in an exhibition ice-hockey game with former NHL players.

The Russian leader took to the ice on Friday in what has become an annual tradition. He played on the “Legends” team alongside Russian hockey stars such as Slava Fetisov and Pavel Bure.

Putin got the puck across the goal line eight times. His teammate, Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, scored three goals.

The opposing team was made up of high-profile amateur players, including Putin’s childhood friend, tycoon Gennady Timchenko, billionaire Vladimir Potanin and several Russian governors.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.