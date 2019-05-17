202
Home » Europe News » Putin hails new Russian…

Putin hails new Russian laser weapons

By The Associated Press May 17, 2019 12:25 pm 05/17/2019 12:25pm
Share
Russian President Vladimir Putin chairs a meeting of Russian military aviation in the Black Sea resort of Sochi, Russia, Wednesday, May 15, 2019. (Alexei Druzhinin, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)

MOSCOW (AP) — President Vladimir Putin says that new types of laser weapons developed in Russia will significantly enhance the nation’s military capability.

Speaking during Friday’s meeting with top officials, Putin specifically mentioned the Peresvet, the military’s first laser weapon that entered service last fall.

Peresvet is a high-energy laser, whose specific data and purpose have remained secret. It’s believed to be capable of blinding enemy electro-optical devices and downing drones.

Putin told officials that some other new laser weapons under development “until just recently only figured in science fiction.” He added that such weapons “will determine the combat potential of the Russian army and navy for decades ahead.”

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Europe News World News
800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!