202
Home » Europe News » Police say 12 injured…

Police say 12 injured in northern Germany rail crash

By The Associated Press May 8, 2019 8:29 am 05/08/2019 08:29am
Share
Firefighters stand at the railway line in Alt Duvenstedt, near Rendsburg, Germany, Wednesday, May 8, 20129. Police say 12 people have been injured, two of them seriously, after a train crashed into a tractor-trailer in northern Germany. The crash occurred early Wednesday when a regional train hit a stationary truck whose driver managed to jump from the cabin shortly before the crash. (Carsten Rehder/dpa via AP)

BERLIN (AP) — Police say 12 people have been injured, two of them seriously, after a train crashed into a transport truck in northern Germany.

The crash occurred early Wednesday when a regional train hit a truck stopped on a rail crossing in the state of Schleswig-Holstein, not far from the Danish border.

A spokesman for Neumuenster police, Michael Heinrich, said it was unclear why the tractor-trailer stopped on the tracks. The driver managed to jump from the cabin shortly before the crash.

German news agency dpa reported that the train partially derailed, interrupting traffic between Hamburg and Flensburg.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Europe News World News
800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!