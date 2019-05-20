202
NATO member Estonian reports alleged Russian air violation

By The Associated Press May 20, 2019 10:12 am 05/20/2019 10:12am
COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — The Baltic region’s main news agency says a Russian military aircraft briefly violated the airspace of NATO member Estonia, near the Baltic Sea island of Vaindloo, and Moscow’s ambassador to the Baltic country has been summoned over the incident.

The Baltic News Agency says the Tupolev Tu-154 plane spent less than one minute in the country’s air space Saturday.

Citing the Estonian military, BNS said Monday that the plane’s transponder was turned on and a flight plan existed but there was no radio contact with the plane.

BNS said Estonia would hand a note to neighboring Russia’s ambassador, adding it was the first such alleged incident this year.

