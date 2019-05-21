202
Heavy rainfall in Germany causes flooding, leaves 1 dead

By The Associated Press May 21, 2019 7:37 am 05/21/2019 07:37am
A car makes his way through a flooded road near Marquartstein, Germany, Tuesday, May 21, 2019. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)

BERLIN (AP) — Heavy rainfall in Germany has caused widespread flooding, particularly in the south, leaving one person dead.

Police in Bavaria said Tuesday that a 44-year-old driver died after losing control of his vehicle on a wet road near the town of Aurach late Monday and crashing into a forest.

German news agency dpa reported that the roof of a hospital delivery room collapsed in the northern town of Helmstedt after a drain got blocked.

At least three railway lines in southern Germany have been interrupted due to flooded tracks.

Officials in several districts are preparing for rivers and streams to spill over their banks as further rain is predicted through Wednesday.

