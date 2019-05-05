202
Guinness tells marathon-running nurse: no skirt, no record

By The Associated Press May 5, 2019 10:26 am 05/05/2019 10:26am
Runners take part in the 2019 London Marathon, over Tower Bridge in London, Sunday April 28, 2019. (Aaron Chown/PA via AP)

LONDON (AP) — A British nurse who ran the London Marathon in her uniform says she has been denied a Guinness World Records listing because she wasn’t wearing a skirt.

Jessica Anderson ran last week’s marathon in a time of 3.08:22, half a minute faster than the existing marathon record for a woman in a nurse’s uniform.

Anderson says she was informed that her uniform of medical scrubs with trousers didn’t meet Guinness’s rules for a nurse’s uniform: a blue or white dress, apron and a traditional cap.

Anderson told Runner’s World magazine the rules were outdated and reinforced “old gender stereotypes.”

Guinness World Records said Saturday “it is quite clear that this record title is long overdue a review, which we will conduct as a priority in the coming days.”

