202
Home » Europe News » Gucci makes abortion rights…

Gucci makes abortion rights statement with 2020 Cruise line

By The Associated Press May 29, 2019 2:44 pm 05/29/2019 02:44pm
Share

Gucci's creative director said new restrictions on abortion in the U.S. "made me consider how much women should be highly respected." See photos.

MILAN (AP) — Gucci creative director Alessandro Michele has made a clear abortion rights message in his latest Cruise collection, as the debate over abortion heats up once again in the United States.

The collection, shown to a VIP crowd Tuesday evening in Rome’s Capitoline Museum, featured a purple jacket with the slogan “My Body, My Choice” on the back, and a sweater emblazoned with the date “May 22, 1978,” marking the day that abortion became legal in Italy. A belted gown was embroidered with a flowering uterus.

Michele said new restrictions on abortion in the United States “made me consider how much women should be highly respected.”

“Sometimes in life choices are difficult, but I believe that it is the most difficult decision for a woman. I respect that decision. I respect that decision as I respect the idea that the uterus is a garden,” Michele told reporters after the show.

A recording of his remarks was made available to The Associated Press.

“I wanted to portray the idea that to interrupt a pregnancy does not wipe out the garden, the flower, that is the uterus of every woman,” he said.

The designer chose the Capitoline Museums overlooking the Roman Forum in his native Rome as the backdrop for the 2020 Gucci Cruise collection, continuing his dialogue with old-world sites. Gucci Cruise invited the fashion world for its last two editions to the Palatine Gallery at Pitti Palace and the Promenade Des Alyscamps in Arles, France.

The collection presented to a fashion crowd that included such icons as Elton John and Naomi Campbell kept up Michele’s exploration of the relationship between the old and the new.

He imagined the show as a bacchanal under the streets of London — that is to say, a place where anything goes. Models strode past the ancient statuary under roaming spot and flashlights. The show opened with a long black skirt and belted top worn with a dramatic, crystal-accented headdress, followed by a red-headed model wearing a quiet pink toga.

There were Renaissance-style gowns along with draped head-coverings contrasting with prim, plaid wool A-line coats worn with a skewed beret. In one apt juxtaposition, a scantily clad model in a lacy slip dress and flapper hat was followed by a robed figure with a lace judge’s collar.

In a nod to his popularity with rock stars, notably Florence Welch, the collection included a Gucci-branded guitar case carried by a pearl-gloved model. Looks were accented with sculptural jewelry featuring Roman gods and wing-shaped sunglasses.

The collection also included T-shirts reading “Chime” for Gucci’s Chime for Change charity founded in 2013 supporting reproductive rights, maternal health and the freedom of choice.

Gucci is coming off the success of the Met Gala it helped host, dedicated to its current fascination with camp. But the storied fashion house also has come under fire for garments considered culturally insensitive, including a turban criticized by Sikhs in the United States. The brand apologized in February for a balaclava sweater that evoked blackface for many.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Entertainment News Europe News Fashion News Latest News Living News Parenting Tips World News
700

Galleries

Photo Galleries

See more photo galleries on WTOP

Recommended
Latest
600
Celebrity birthdays June 2-8
Tidal Basin added to list of at-risk historic places
30 years ago: Tiananmen Square protests
Today in History: June 2
Looking back at hurricane damage
Rare color footage brings D-Day memories alive, 75 years on
Best summer shopping days
2019 local deaths of note
Rolling Thunder's final ride
Best beach towns to retire in US
A possible piece of history under a small Md. cabin
2019 local deaths of note
Ocean City beach guide 2019
Ocean City restaurants
Bethany Beach, Fenwick Island beach guide 2019
Bethany-Fenwick restaurants
Rehoboth, Dewey, Lewes beach guide 2019
Rehoboth Beach, Dewey Beach and Lewes Beach Restaurants
Cool cars around $20K
From historic JFK terminal to luxury hotel
Celebrity deaths
2019 Met Gala
30 cheap weekend getaways in the USA
Britain's royal kids
21 most beautiful waterfalls around the world
50 awesome vacation ideas for every type of traveler
Before and after the Notre Dame fire
‘You turn us on and we’re there’: Looking back at 50 years of news on WTOP
The 30 most famous landmarks in the world
10 excellent educational vacations for families