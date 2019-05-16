German police search for killer of 20 guinea pigs

202
By The Associated Press May 16, 2019 9:17 am 05/16/2019 09:17am
BERLIN (AP) — Police say 20 guinea pigs have been killed in the northern German town of Goslar.

The German news agency dpa reported Thursday that the animals were taken out of their cage in one of a group of small gardens, and their necks were broken.

Goslar police said the killings happened between Tuesday and Wednesday and that they are still looking for the perpetrator.

