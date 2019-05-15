202
Home » Europe News » German police recover valuable…

German police recover valuable Ferrari, search for thief

By The Associated Press May 15, 2019 9:55 am 05/15/2019 09:55am
Share
The Monday, May 13, 2019 photo provided by the police in Duesseldorf shows the Ferrari 288 GTO. German police have recovered a valuable 1980s Ferrari stolen during a test drive and are now searching for the man who is believed to have sped off with the car while posing as a would-be buyer. The red Ferrari 288 GTO, first registered in 1985, is believed to be worth more than 2 million euros ($2.2 million). (Police Duesseldorf via AP)

BERLIN (AP) — German police have recovered a valuable 1980s Ferrari stolen during a test drive and are searching for the man believed to have sped off with the car while posing as a would-be buyer.

The red Ferrari 288 GTO, first registered in 1985, is believed to be worth more than 2 million euros ($2.2 million). A man answering an advertisement turned up for a sales appointment in Duesseldorf on Monday, then sped off with the vehicle when the seller got out of the car to swap places during a test drive.

The Ferrari was recovered Tuesday in the nearby Grevenbroich area, where it was hidden in a garage. Police are still seeking the thief and released a picture Wednesday of a middle-aged man, and have appealed for witnesses to come forward.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Europe News World News
800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!