China ‘has no interest’ in joining US-Russia nuclear deal

By The Associated Press May 13, 2019 10:33 am 05/13/2019 10:33am
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, right, welcomes Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi for the talks in Sochi, Russia, Monday, May 13, 2019. (AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin, Pool)

MOSCOW (AP) — Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi says his country isn’t interested in negotiating a nuclear arms control treaty with the United States and Russia.

Wang was in Russia’s Sochi for talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Monday, a day before U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is set to do the same. U.S. President Donald Trump is withdrawing from a landmark nuclear treaty with Russia and has said he wants a new agreement that includes China as well.

But Wang told reporters after their meeting that China “has no interest” in being part of such a treaty. He said China keeps its arsenal of nuclear weapons at “the minimal level to ensure the defense policies.”

