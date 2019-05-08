202
British lawmakers urged to take a lesson from Liverpool

By The Associated Press May 8, 2019 9:55 am 05/08/2019 09:55am
In a display of political opportunism, British Prime Minister Theresa May has urged lawmakers to take a lesson from Liverpool's extraordinary comeback win over Barcelona as the country looks to finalize its protracted separation from the European Union.

Asked by opposition leader Jeremy Corbyn if she would “take tips” from Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp on “how to get a good result in Europe,” May continued with the soccer analogy.

May says “what it shows is when everyone thinks it’s all over, that your European opposition have got you beat, the clock is ticking down and it’s time to concede defeat, actually we can still secure success if everyone comes together.”

Liverpool recovered from a 3-0 deficit from the first leg against Barcelona in the Champions League semifinals to win 4-0 in the return match at Anfield on Tuesday.

Britain voted to leave the EU in 2016, but lawmakers have repeatedly rejected May’s divorce deal and the departure date has been postponed.

