Brexiteer Farage splattered in latest UK milkshake attack

LONDON (AP) — Pro-Brexit British politician Nigel Farage was hit with a milkshake while campaigning in the European Parliament election on Monday — the latest in a spate of attacks on politicians with the sticky beverages.

Farage was left with milkshake dripping down his lapels during a walkabout in Newcastle, northeast England. Police said a 32-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of assault.

Paul Crowther, who was detained in handcuffs at the scene, said he threw the banana-and-salted caramel Five Guys shake to protest Farage’s “bile and racism.”

He said he had been looking forward to the milkshake, “but I think it went on a better purpose.”

Farage blamed the attack on those who wanted to remain in the EU. He tweeted that “Sadly some remainers have become radicalised, to the extent that normal campaigning is becoming impossible.”

Farage’s Brexit Party is leading opinion polls in the contest for 73 U.K. seats in the 751-seat European Parliament.

Milkshakes have become an unlikely political weapon in Britain. Other right-wing candidates including far-right activist Tommy Robinson have also been pelted with milkshakes during the election campaign.

Last week a McDonald’s in Edinburgh, Scotland said it had been told by police not to sell milkshakes during a Brexit Party rally.

In response, Burger King tweeted: “Dear people of Scotland. We’re selling milkshakes all weekend. Have fun. Love BK.”

