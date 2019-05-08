202
American’s stabbing of German burglar deemed self-defense

By The Associated Press May 8, 2019 10:52 am 05/08/2019 10:52am
BERLIN (AP) — German authorities have dropped an investigation of a U.S. Army employee who killed a burglar during a home break-in, saying he acted within his rights to defend his family.

Prosecutors said the 41-year-old American fought off three masked men at his Landstuhl home in February, but a fourth pushed past him, ran upstairs to where his wife and three children were and attacked his wife.

Prosecutors say the husband, a civilian employee of the U.S. Army’s Regional Health Command Europe, heard her screams, grabbed a kitchen knife and stabbed the burglar twice while fighting with him. The wounded intruder fled and later died.

Prosecutors said Wednesday the American’s actions “were justified by self-defense.”

Three suspects remain under investigation in the break-in. Authorities didn’t release names of anyone involved.

