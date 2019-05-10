202
81-year-old Irish woman meets mom, 103, for the first time

By The Associated Press May 10, 2019 12:55 pm 05/10/2019 12:55pm
LONDON (AP) — An 81-year-old Irish woman says she has never been happier after meeting her 103-year-old mother for the first time.

Eileen Macken grew up in an orphanage in Dublin and has for decades wanted to locate her birth mother. She tracked her down with the help of a genealogist and recently met her mother in Scotland.

Macken told RTE Radio 1 the visit was a great success: “she was thrilled and she never let go of my hand.”

Macken says of her mother: “She’s the most beautiful lady, lovely family. They gave me a great welcome.”

Macken says she also found out she has two half brothers. Her mother will be turning 104 on Saturday.

The Bethany mother-and-baby home in Dublin has been among those scrutinized by Irish authorities.

