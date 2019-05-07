202
Home » Europe News » 7 kids of Nordic…

7 kids of Nordic IS couple killed in Syria return to Sweden

By The Associated Press May 15, 2019 6:30 am 05/15/2019 06:30am
Share

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — The grandfather of seven children of a Swedish-Norwegian couple that had joined the Islamic State group and were killed in Syria says they have returned to Sweden.

The grandfather, Patricio Galvez, says the children, aged between 1 and 8, will be taken care of by social services and now needed “peace and quiet.”

Galvez spoke to Swedish broadcaster SVT upon arriving on Wednesday in Goteborg, Sweden’s second largest city on the west coast.

Last month, Galvez was allowed to travel to Iraq to pick up the children of his daughter Amanda Gonzales, a Swede, and her Norwegian husband Michael Skramo. The two were reported killed earlier this year.

The children were living at a refugee camp in northern Syria before being transferred to the city of Irbil in Iraq.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Europe News World News
800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!