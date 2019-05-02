Croatian authorities urge caution during windy weather

ZAGREB, Croatia (AP) — Croatian authorities have advised people to stay indoors Monday after two pedestrians were injured in the capital Zagreb during storms that uprooted trees and brought down traffic lights. Authorities have restricted…

ZAGREB, Croatia (AP) — Croatian authorities have advised people to stay indoors Monday after two pedestrians were injured in the capital Zagreb during storms that uprooted trees and brought down traffic lights.

Authorities have restricted traffic on several roads in the country and warned of landslide danger. The gusts were reported to have reached 150 kph (93 mph) in some areas.

In Zagreb, which is not used to such strong winds, firefighters reported 240 deployments in the capital since Sunday evening.

“We have not seen such a storm in the last 45 years,” said Zagreb Mayor Milan Bandic.

In northwestern Bosnia, heavy rains have swollen rivers, flooding dozens of houses and some roads. Authorities in neighboring Serbia also warned of upcoming heavy rains that could cause small rivers to overflow.

The region was hit by massive flooding in 2014 when dozens of people died and huge areas,

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.