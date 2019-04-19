202
Worth the risk? It’s not easy to put a value on a cathedral

By The Associated Press April 19, 2019 3:09 am 04/19/2019 03:09am
This photo taken on Monday April 15, 2019 shows Notre Dame cathedral burning in Paris. Firefighters declared success Tuesday April 16, 2019 morning in an over 12-hour battle to extinguish an inferno engulfing Paris' iconic Notre Dame cathedral that claimed its spire and roof, but spared its bell towers. (AP Photo/Vanessa Pena)

LONDON (AP) — Rebuilding Notre Dame, the 800-year-old Paris cathedral devastated by fire this week, will cost billions of dollars as architects, historians and artisans work to preserve the medieval landmark.

But little of the money will come from insurance companies.

Notre Dame and all of its pre-1905 artworks are the property of the French state and not insured. The French government is responsible for costs like restoration and rebuilding.

Unique forms of property, like monuments or religious relics, are hard to value. How do you put a price tag on sentiment, history and international renown?

“A small number of specialized insurers, notably Lloyd’s of London, are often willing to accept the risk of undertaking such valuations, but the resulting premiums are very high,” says Bruce Huber, professor of law at the University of Notre Dame in Indiana.

