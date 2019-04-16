Woman asks for social media’s help to find man, girl in viral photo outside Notre Dame before fire

A woman is searching for a man and a little girl who are pictured in a photo she took in front of Notre Dame Cathedral before the iconic Paris Cathedral caught fire.

(PARIS) — A woman is searching for a man and a little girl who are pictured in a photo she took in front of Notre Dame Cathedral before the iconic Paris Cathedral caught fire.

Brooke Windsor was visiting the iconic Paris landmark an hour before the fire broke out and she took a photo of a man and a young girl holding hands.

After the fire erupted, Windsor tweeted out the photo asking social media for help connecting her to the man pictured.

“I took this photo as we were leaving #NotreDame about an hour before it caught on fire,” she wrote on Twitter. “I almost went up to the dad and asked if he wanted it. Now I wish I had. Twitter if you have any magic, help him find this.”

I took this photo as we were leaving #NotreDame about an hour before it caught on fire. I almost went up to the dad and asked if he wanted it. Now I wish I had. Twitter if you have any magic, help him find this 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/pEu33ubqCK — Brooke Windsor (@brookeawindsor) April 16, 2019

Her tweet has garnered over 226k likes.

The fire at the Notre Dame has prompted an outpouring of support from people across the world. Approximately $339 million have been pledged to rebuild the cathedral so far, including a total of 300 million euros from French billionaires Bernard Arnault and François-Henri Pinault. A national fundraising campaign is underway from Fondation du Patrimoine, a French heritage organization.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.